Giants place lefty Harrison on 15-day IL with ankle sprain

The Giants suffered yet another injury in their starting rotation.

San Francisco placed rookie left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison on the 15-day injured list with a right ankle sprain, the team announced before Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park.

The Giants also recalled right-handed pitcher Spencer Bivens from Triple-A Sacramento and released righty Nick Avila to clear a spot on the 26-man roster.

Harrison has been a consistent piece to the Giants' starting rotation this season. In 14 starts, the rookie posted a 3.96 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched with 68 strikeouts and 22 walks.

Bivens has been used as a reliever in Triple-A, posting a 2.81 ERA with 36 strikeouts, 16 walks and eight saves in 41 2/3 innings pitched for the River Cats.

Harrison was slated to start Sunday's series finale against Los Angeles, but lefty Erik Miller will toe the rubber in his place.

