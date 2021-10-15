The Giants added linebacker Justin Hilliard to the practice report Thursday with an ankle injury. A day later, they placed Hilliard on injured reserve, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

That could mean linebacker Cam Brown is ready to return to game action from injured reserve. He began practicing this week.

Hilliard played 15 special teams snaps total the past two weeks. That was his first career regular-season game action.

He has yet to record a tackle.

Giants place Justin Hilliard on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk