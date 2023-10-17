Giants place Joshua Ezeudu on injured reserve

The Giants placed backup left tackle Josh Ezeudu on injured reserve Tuesday, according to the NFL's transactions report.

Ezeudu injured a toe on his right foot in Sunday night's loss to the Bills, needing a cart to get to the X-ray room.

He started Sunday Night Football in place of Andrew Thomas, who was inactive with a left hamstring injury.

The Giants are signing offensive tackles from other teams' practice squads, with Josh Miles leaving the Falcons and Tyre Phillips the Eagles.

The Giants have not scored an offensive touchdown in more than three games and have only five this season.