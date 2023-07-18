Giants place Jarrad Davis on injured reserve

Linebacker Jarrad Davis won't be on the field for the Giants come the start of the regular season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Davis has been placed on injured reserve. There was word earlier this month that Davis would be out for an extended period of time after having an undisclosed surgery and there were subsequent reports that Davis had an operation on his knee.

The timing of the move means that Davis will not be eligible to be activated during the regular season. Davis could be released by the Giants and play for another team in the event his knee heals enough for him to get on the field.

Davis was signed off of the Lions' practice squad late last year and appeared in three games with the team, including both of their playoff appearances. The 2017 Lions first-round pick also played three games for Detroit last season.