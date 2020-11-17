Giants place Graham Gano on COVID-19 list among 3 roster moves
The Giants have announced three roster moves on Tuesday, including placing kicker Graham Gano on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after he tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. Gano, who has been sensational for Big Blue this season and recently signed a three-year contract extension, is the second Giants player to test positive for the virus during the 2020 campaign. In addition to placing their kicker on the COVID-19 list, New York has signed punter/kicker Ryan Santoso and added tight end Nate Wieting to the practice squad.