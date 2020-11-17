Giants place Graham Gano on COVID-19 list among 3 roster moves

The New York Giants have announced three roster moves on Tuesday, including placing kicker Graham Gano on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after he tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Gano, who has been sensational for Big Blue this season and recently signed a three-year contract extension, is the second Giants player to test positive for the virus during the 2020 campaign, with offensive lineman Will Hernandez being the first.

In addition to placing their kicker on the COVID-19 list, New York has signed punter/kicker Ryan Santoso and added tight end Nate Wieting to the practice squad.

Santoso played in three games with the Tennessee Titans in 2019, serving as a kickoff specialist. He didn’t attempt either a field goal or punt during his short tenure in Nashville.

The Minnesota product was a kicker for two of his four years in college, making 29 of his 39 field goal attempts. He made all but one of his 77 extra point tries.

It remains to be seen if Santoso will be the choice to replace Gano should he miss the Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals out of the bye, or if the Giants will explore more options at the position.

Related