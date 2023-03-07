Giants will place franchise tag on RB Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants began negotiating with running back Saquon Barkley during their Week 9 bye last season but were unable to come to an agreement at the time.

Negotiations continued once the offseason got underway but similar roadblocks remained. Barkley was seeking a top-of-the-market deal similar to Christian McCaffrey’s $16 million per season but the Giants’ offer reportedly topped out at $12 million per season.

The two sides held a “positive” last-second meeting on Monday evening but it did not result in a long-term agreement. Instead, with quarterback Daniel Jones finally agreeing to a new contract, general manager Joe Schoen will opt to place the franchise tag on Barkley.

For Barkley, this is clearly not the desired outcome but it does provide both sides an opportunity to continue negotiations heading into free agency.

In 2023, the franchise tag value for running backs is a guaranteed $10.09 million. That is a moderate increase on the $7.22 million Barkley earned in 2022 (fifth-year option).

After three seasons shortened by injury, Barkley returned to form last year. He started 16 games and rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also hauled in 57 receptions for 338 yards.

Barkley earned a Pro Bowl nod for his production and was third in Comeback Player of the Year voting behind the aforementioned McCaffrey and the winner, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

