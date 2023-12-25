Giants place Evan Neal on season-ending IR, activate Matt Peart

The disappointing second season for New York Giants right tackle Evan Neal has officially come to an end.

The Giants announced on Sunday that Neal has been placed on injured reserve (IR) as the result of a sprained ankle that has kept him out in recent weeks.

Neal ends the season having appeared in just seven games (all starts) while compiling a Pro Football Focus grade of 39.8, which is dead last among all qualifying tackles.

Replacing Neal on the 53-man roster is offensive lineman Matt Peart, who was officially activated from IR just days after he was designated to return.

A third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Peart will now fill the role of backup to Tyre Phillips, who has taken over as the team’s starter in place of Neal.

The Giants have also elevated kicker Mason Crosby and linebacker Tomon Fox from the practice squad. It is the first elevation for both players.

Crosby was signed earlier this week to replace Cade York, who landed on IR with a quad injury. He was slated to fill in for Randy Bullock, who had replaced Graham Gano, each of whom are also on IR.

