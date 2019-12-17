Giants place Evan Engram on injured reserve

The Giants may get quarterback Daniel Jones back in the lineup against Washington this weekend, but they won’t have tight end Evan Engram in uniform again this year.

Engram has missed the last five games with a foot injury and the Giants announced on Tuesday that he’s been placed on injured reserve. Wide receiver David Sills was promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Engram missed six games overall with injuries during a disappointing third season with the Giants. He also missed five games last year and that sets 2020 up as an important year for him to show that he can remain both healthy and productive.

He ends the year with 44 catches for 467 yards and three touchdowns.