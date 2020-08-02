A finger injury that took Drew Smyly out of a strong start Saturday night landed him on the injured list a few hours later.

The Giants officially put the left-hander on the 10-day injured list with a left index finger strain. Smyly, who had an MRI on Sunday morning, was replaced on the roster by right-hander Andrew Triggs.

Smyly has been Gabe Kapler's best starter thus far, and he struck out seven in his four innings of work Saturday against the Rangers. But as he faced the first batter of the fifth, Smyly started shaking his finger. He threw a couple of warm-up pitches and then came out of the game. The Giants can't afford to be without a banged-up pitcher for long, since their next four games are at Coors Field and rosters get cut from 30 players to 28 on Thursday.

[RELATED: Why Giants traded Hamilton to Mets for pitching prospect]

Triggs, 31, spent parts of three seasons in the big leagues with the A's, making 45 appearances, 27 of which were starts. He has a 4.53 ERA in the big leagues, but the Giants like his versatility and the way he fits the staff. Triggs has a funky delivery from the right side and could be a good option to come in right after a left-handed opener.

To clear a roster spot for Triggs, the Giants designated Jandel Gustave for assignment. The hard-throwing right-hander showed some promise last year but was not part of the player pool this summer.

[BALK TALK: Listen to the latest episode]





Giants place Drew Smyly on injured list, call up former A's starter originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area