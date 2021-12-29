Giants place Dexter Lawrence on Reserve/COVID-19 list

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, head coach Joe Judge announced on Wednesday morning.

On the positive end of things, the Giants will welcome back cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson and Keion Crossen, as well as wide receiver John Ross.

All three had been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week and missed a Week 16 game.

Still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list awaiting clearance to return are left tackle Nate Solder, safety Julian Love and defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Practice squad players Jonotthan Harrison and Ka’dar Hollman are also on the list.

Other roster moves happening on Wednesday are the Giants designating linebacker Trent Harris for return and the signing of Omari Cobb to the practice squad. Harris was placed on IR with an ankle injury on December 3.

Cobb was originally signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall in 2020. He spent time on the Giants’ practice squad earlier this year.

List