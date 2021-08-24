Giants place DB Quincy Wilson, TE Rysen John on IR ahead of roster cut deadline

Quincy Wilson Giants training camp

The Giants have already begun trimming their roster ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirms the Giants have placed DB Quincy Wilson (ankle) TE Rysen John (ankle) on Injured Reserve.

Teams around the league must cut their rosters down to 80 players by Tuesday’s deadline, though the Giants will be able to keep 81 players due to their international exemption for RB Sandro Platzgummer. With these two players heading to IR, the Giants still have three moves to make.



Wilson, a former second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, caught on with the Giants practice squad late last season before signing a futures deal for 2021. The former Florida Gator has started just 11 games in his NFL career.



John, a 23-year-old who spent most of 2020 on the Giants practice squad after being waived/injured in September of that year, was having a good camp with the Giants, catching three passes for 58 yards in Sunday’s 17-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns before going down with an injury.

