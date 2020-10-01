Giants place DB Brandon Williams on injured reserve

When the New York Giants took the field for practice on Wednesday, veteran defensive back Brandon Williams was not among them.

Williams, who missed a Week 3 game against the San Francisco 49ers with a groin injury, was initially listed as “did not participate,” but his status changed shortly thereafter.

The Giants announced that Williams had been placed on injured reserve — a move that will clear a spot for defensive back Madre Harper, who terminated his practice squad contract with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week and is expected to sign with the Giants on Thursday.

Williams was initially a third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He appeared in 45 games (three starts) for the Cards, tallying 38 tackles and five passes defensed. He also returned 10 kickoffs for 192 yards.

Williams was waived/injured as a part of Arizona’s final cuts in 2019, but went unclaimed. As a result, he reverted back to their injured reserve list and remained there the entire season.

Earlier this year, Williams had workouts with the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears before signing with the Giants.

In two games with the Giants this season, Williams appeared on the field for 29 special teams snaps, but did not record a tackle.

