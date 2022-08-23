Giants place Darrian Beavers on IR, trim roster to 80

The New York Giants officially trimmed their roster down to the league-mandated 80 men on Tuesday ahead of the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline.

Unsurprisingly, one of those moves came by way of rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Beavers, who had stood out this summer and was battling for a starting spot alongside Blake Martinez, suffered a torn ACL in Sunday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In addition to Beavers being placed on IR, the Giants also moved center Nick Gates (leg) and offensive tackle Matt Peart (knee) from Active/PUP to Reserve/PUP. They will now be required to miss the first four weeks of the regular season.

Finally, the Giants also placed tight ends Ricky Seals-Jones and Andre Miller (forearm) on IR.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire