Giants place Dante Pettis on IR, sign Dexter Williams to practice squad

The New York Giants continued their seemingly endless roster shuffling on Friday, this time aided by a slew of false-positive COVID-19 tests.

Less than 48 hours after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, running back Saquon Barkley and safety Xavier McKinney have been activated. Both were among the more than 10 Giants who tested false-positive.

Running back Gary Brightwell remains on Reserve/COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Giants also placed wide receiver Dante Pettis on injured reserve with a shoulder issue. He will miss a minimum of three weeks before he is eligible to return.

The Giants also further tinkered with their practice squad, terminating the contract of tight end Jake Hausmann and signing running back Dexter Williams to replace him.

Williams, a sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2019 NFL draft, was signed to the Giants’ practice squad after final cuts back in September. He was cut after just three weeks and had remained unsigned until Friday’s reunion.