Giants place Chris Myarick on season-ending injured reserve

John Fennelly
·1 min read

The New York Giants continue to pare down their roster ahead of Tuesday’s 4:00 p.m. ET deadline, placing tight end Chris Myarick on injured reserve, ending his season.

They also released three other players with injury designations.

Myarick has been with the Giants since being signed as a free agent back in 2020. He has played in 27 games over three seasons, starting 11.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound former Temple star was unlikely to earn a spot on the Giants’ 53-man roster as the tight end room is quite crowded with Darren Waller, Daniel Bellinger, Tommy Sweeney, and Lawrence Cager ahead of Myarick on the depth chart.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire