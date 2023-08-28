Giants place Chris Myarick on season-ending injured reserve

The New York Giants continue to pare down their roster ahead of Tuesday’s 4:00 p.m. ET deadline, placing tight end Chris Myarick on injured reserve, ending his season.

They also released three other players with injury designations.

Giants announced a few more roster moves: OL Wyatt Davis (ankle) and Zyon Gilbert (hamstring), who got injured in the preseason finale were waived/injured. TE Chris Myarick, who broke his hand in the preseason finale, was put on season-ending IR. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 28, 2023

Myarick has been with the Giants since being signed as a free agent back in 2020. He has played in 27 games over three seasons, starting 11.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound former Temple star was unlikely to earn a spot on the Giants’ 53-man roster as the tight end room is quite crowded with Darren Waller, Daniel Bellinger, Tommy Sweeney, and Lawrence Cager ahead of Myarick on the depth chart.

