Giants place Bailey back on concussion IL, recall Luciano originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- The hits keep coming for the Giants.

Just before first pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at Oracle Park, the Giants announced that Patrick Bailey has been placed back on the concussion IL. Marco Luciano was called up from Triple-A Sacramento to take Bailey's roster spot.

Bailey, who originally took a foul tip off the mask May 3 in Philadelphia, returned from the concussion IL on Saturday, but he played just one game. He was a late scratch Sunday and was not available on Monday because of what the team initially called cold-like symptoms. But there was concern the whole time that it was actually the return of concussion symptoms.

"That's what we're worried about," manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday afternoon.

The Giants checked on Bailey on Monday and again before Tuesday's game. Melvin said the staff would be extremely careful with Bailey, who also had a concussion last year, and the move was made before the second game against the Dodgers.

The Giants already had two catchers on their roster -- Blake Sabol and Jakson Reetz -- so Luciano was added to provide help for the infield. He was one of just two position players left in Triple-A who are on the 40-man roster, along with David Villar.

The Giants already had four recent call-ups in their lineup on Tuesday. Luciano could join them on Wednesday.

