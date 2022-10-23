Giants place Azeez Ojulari on IR, elevate Landon Collins

Earlier this week, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll sounded a bit reluctant to elevate safety Landon Collins from the practice squad. After all, he has accumulated just a handful of practices in Wink Martindale’s defense.

“We’ll give him some more reps this week. Again, like I said, he just got here, so we’ll see how he is conditioning-wise. We’ll see how he does with picking up the defense,” Daboll told reporters. “He’s been great, I’m glad we have him. We’ll just see where he’s at.

“Again, I think putting someone out there early or when they’re not ready — and I’m not saying he is or he isn’t — but I think that you just got to be fair to the player and make sure that they feel comfortable with where they’re at.”

Plans on Collins likely changed with news that linebacker Azeez Ojulari has been placed on injured reserve with a calf issue. He will now miss a minimum of four games.

Fellow linebacker Oshane Ximines is also out on Sunday.

To help fill the void left by the Ojulari and Ximines injuries, the Giants signed linebacker Quincy Roche from their practice squad to the 53-man roster. They also elevated defensive lineman Ryder Anderson alongside the aforementioned Collins.

