The Giants have placed safety Adrian Colbert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

He has played only three games this season, missing the past three games with his injury. Colbert becomes eligible to return to the roster after missing three more games.

The team has not made a corresponding move, leaving them with an open roster spot.

The Giants could promote Montre Hartage from the practice squad, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Colbert, 27, has made 10 tackles this season.

He previously has played for the Dolphins and 49ers.

Giants place Adrian Colbert on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk