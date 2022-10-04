The Giants will be without one of their starting corners for at least the next four games.

New York announced the team has placed Aaron Robinson on injured reserve.

Robinson suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s victory over the Bears in the second quarter. He recorded a tackle in the contest.

Robinson had missed the previous two weeks after undergoing an appendectomy.

A third-round pick in 2021, Robinson played nine games as a rookie with two starts. He recorded three passes defensed.

Giants place Aaron Robinson on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk