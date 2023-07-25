Giants place 6 players on PUP list, make 3 other roster moves to start camp

The New York Giants reported to their headquarters in East Rutherford for training camp on Tuesday, the unofficial beginning of their 2023 season.

The team subsequently announced that six players will open the summer on the physically unable to perform (PUP) List after the completion of medical exams. All six players are recovering from knee injuries/surgeries.

Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson, cornerback Aaron Robinson, defensive tackle D.J. Davidson, guard Marcus McKethan and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson were placed on the PUP list. They can be activated at any time during camp, per NFL rules.

Players are placed on this list during training camp and count toward a team’s 90-man roster. Players can be removed from the list at any time during camp, but can’t be placed back on the list. Players on this list as of final roster cutdowns must be placed on the Reserve/PUP, released, traded or counted against the 53-man roster.

Shepard, 30, tore his left ACL in the Giants’ Week 3 loss to Dallas and was lost for the season. It was the second straight lost season for the former 2016 second-round pick out of Oklahoma. Injuries also limited him to just seven games in 2021. Still, the Giants see value in Shepard, inking him to a one-year deal this offseason.

Robinson’s rookie season was also cut short after tearing his ACL in a Week 9 loss to Detroit. It was the second-round rookie’s best showing of the season with nine receptions for 100 yards.

In other moves, free agent wide receiver Jamison Crowder was placed on the non-football injury list with a calf issue. Veteran defensive tackle Vernon Butler was a no-show and was placed on the reserve/did not report list.

Free agent cornerback Leonard Johnson (knee) was waived with an injury settlement.

