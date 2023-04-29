Giants picks and buzz during 2023 NFL Draft: Big Blue trades up to select WR Jalin Hyatt in third round

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) celebrates during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. / Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is the latest on the Giants' picks from the 2023 NFL Draft and buzz surrounding the team...

April 28, 9:43 p.m.

The Giants, originally scheduled to pick 89th overall, moved up 16 spots in the third round to select Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

Big Blue traded picks 89 and 128 to move up to 73 and get Daniel Jones another weapon.

At 6-foot, 176 pounds, Hyatt is a burner, clocking in with a 4.4 40-yard dash.

As a junior with the Volunteers, he was one of the most explosive players in the country this past season, catching 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns, which ranked tied for the second most in the nation.

Thanks to his top-end speed, Hyatt has drawn comparisons to DeSean Jackson.

April 28, 8:55 p.m.

The Giants selected center John Michael Schmitz with the No. 57 overall pick.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 301 pounds, Schmitz comes to New York from Minnesota. With quarterback Daniel Jones under contract for the foreseeable future, the Giants will look to protect him, and it's easy to do with this highly-touted center. His versatility and athleticism, strength and leverage impressed many at the combine.

Schmitz has also shown resilience and reliability. He's started every game in 2021 and 2022 for Minnesota.

The Giants decided to shore up their offensive line with their second-round pick, which was a different story in the first round.

On Thursday, the G-Men selected CB Deonte Banks with the No. 24 overall pick.