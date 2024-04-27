Giants pick Mililani graduate Darius Muasau in NFL Draft

Apr. 27—1/1

Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / OCT. 23, 2021

University of Hawaii Warriors linebacker Darius Muasau runs for a touchdown against the New Mexico State Aggies in game at the Clarence TC Ching Field in Manoa on Oct. 23, 2021. Muasau, who transferred to UCLA in 2022, was selected by the New York Giants today in the NFL Draft.

Former University of Hawaii linebacker and Mililani alumnus Darius Muasau was selected by the New York Giants in the sixth round of the NFL Draft today.

Muasau, who is 6 feet and 225 pounds, transferred from Hawaii to UCLA after the 2021 season and led the Bruins in tackles in back-to-back seasons after leading Hawaii in tackles in his previous two seasons.

Muasau made the Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State first team as a senior in 2018 before playing at Hawaii. The Rainbows were the only school to offer Muasau a scholarship out of high school.

Muasau is the first Mililani graduate to be picked in the NFL Draft.

He is the third player to graduate from high school in Hawaii taken in the 2024 draft.

Michigan's Roman Wilson, a Saint Louis School alum, was picked in the third round with the 84th overall pick by the New York Giants on Friday.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau, a Punahou graduate, with the 87th overall pick in the third round.

0 Comments

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the . An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our .

Having trouble with comments? .