Giants pick up LT Andrew Thomas' fifth-year option

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) walks back to the locker room at the end of the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Giants announced on Tuesday morning that they’ve picked up the fifth-year option on tackle Andrew Thomas.

Drafted by Big Blue out of Georgia with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Thomas has improved in each of his three seasons in New York, playing in 45 regular season games while locking down the all-important starting left tackle spot to protect Daniel Jones’ blindside.

The Giants had until May 3 to pick up Thomas’ fifth-year option, and now that they have, he’ll stay under contract through the 2024 season.