Giants should get on phone now with free agent LB Jaylon Smith

Jaylon Smith in white Cowboys uniform

The Giants watched as Jamie Collins made his reunion with the New England Patriots come true. With Blake Martinez out for the remainder of the season, Collins was someone that made a ton of sense to go after.

But another linebacker has surprisingly become a free agent, and one that is very familiar with the Giants and the NFC East.

Jaylon Smith was released by the Dallas Cowboys in a surprise move. However, when you take a look at the position breakdown for the Giants' rival it does make some sense.

During this past offseason, the Cowboys brought in former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn to serve as their new defensive coordinator. In turn, Keanu Neal, one of his best players in Atlanta, came with him to Dallas. Then, the Cowboys drafted Penn State LB Micah Parsons.

So, with Leighton Vander-Esch also on the roster, Smith lost his spot in the 4-3 scheme that Quinn ran. After playing 98 percent of snaps in 2020 for Dallas on defense, he's seen just 56 percent (148 per Pro Football Reference) over the first four games of the season.

Why does Smith make sense for the Giants then if he hasn't played as much? First of all, Smith is still really young. He's only 26 after being a second-round pick to Dallas back in 2016 out of Notre Dame. There's a lot of football left in him on the right team.

Also, Smith's $7.2 million base salary was locked in already this season and there's still $5.2 million left for Dallas to pay on it. So Smith will likely be signing for a couple million this season as he's still owed from his former team.

According to OverTheCap, the Giants have about $1.24 million to work with, but any good GM can create more if need be. But even that could get the job done potentially.

The Giants' linebacker corps hasn't been terrible with Martinez absent, though it's only been one week. Reggie Ragland and Tae Crowder have been holding it down for the moment.

But Smith is a huge upgrade when they need it the most. And even looking down the road, the Giants could sign him to future deal if things go well.

Right now is what matters, though, so the Giants should be on the phone with Smith. He fits well and can be an immediate help. And let's not forget Jason Garrett can vouch for him as well.

He'll also get a crack at revenge against his former team, too.