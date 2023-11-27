Giants PFF grades: Best and worst performers from Week 12 win vs. Patriots

The New York Giants improved to 4-8 on the season with a 10-7 victory over the New England Patriots at a rainy MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

With the win, the Giants keep their extremely thin NFC playoff hopes alive — they are 2.5 games back — and now have an opportunity to rest during the bye week.

While the game itself was far from pretty, there were a few players who put quality play on film and stood out. There were also a few who underwhelmed.

Here’s a look at the best and worst performers, courtesy of PFF, from the Week 12 victory.

Top 5 offense

Bottom 5 offense

Top 5 defense

S Xavier McKinney (91.7)

LB Bobby Okereke (78.0)

LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (74.0)

LB Benton Whitley (73.0)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (70.4)

Bottom 5 defense

Top 5 special teams

Bottom 5 special teams

S Xavier McKinney (29.5)

RB Matt Breida (47.6)

S Dane Belton (49.7)

TE Lawrence Cager (58.8)

TE Daniel Bellinger (59.0)

Other notables

