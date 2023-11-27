Giants PFF grades: Best and worst performers from Week 12 win vs. Patriots
The New York Giants improved to 4-8 on the season with a 10-7 victory over the New England Patriots at a rainy MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
With the win, the Giants keep their extremely thin NFC playoff hopes alive — they are 2.5 games back — and now have an opportunity to rest during the bye week.
While the game itself was far from pretty, there were a few players who put quality play on film and stood out. There were also a few who underwhelmed.
Here’s a look at the best and worst performers, courtesy of PFF, from the Week 12 victory.
Top 5 offense
WR Jalin Hyatt (92.0)
OL Andrew Thomas (89.5)
OL Mark Glowinski (70.0)
RB Matt Breida (69.9)
OL John Michael Schmitz (65.7)
Bottom 5 offense
WR Sterling Shepard (39.1)
OL Ben Bredeson (53.7)
WR Wan’Dale Robinson (53.9)
TE Lawrence Cager (54.7)
RB Saquon Barkley (54.7)
Top 5 defense
S Xavier McKinney (91.7)
LB Bobby Okereke (78.0)
LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (74.0)
LB Benton Whitley (73.0)
CB Adoree’ Jackson (70.4)
Bottom 5 defense
DT Jordon Riley (29.6)
LB Isaiah Simmons (39.9)
DL D.J. Davidson (41.5)
DL A’Shawn Robinson (42.1)
DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (45.0)
Top 5 special teams
LS Casey Kreiter (79.7)
LB Cam Brown (77.8)
LB Carter Coughlin (77.2)
DB Nick McCloud (64.1)
LB Benton Whitley (63.3)
Bottom 5 special teams
S Xavier McKinney (29.5)
RB Matt Breida (47.6)
S Dane Belton (49.7)
TE Lawrence Cager (58.8)
TE Daniel Bellinger (59.0)
Other notables
QB Tommy DeVito (63.2)
OL Justin Pugh (58.4)
TE Daniel Bellinger (57.9)
LB Jihad Ward (69.0)
CB Cor’Dale Flott (54.9)
LB Azeez Ojulari (46.5)