Giants PFF grades: Best and worst performers from Week 6 loss vs. Bills

The shorthanded New York Giants fought and clawed on Sunday night, taking their game with the Buffalo Bills all the way down to the wire. And although they were ultimately sent home with a 14-9 loss, they showed some heart and guts.

Particularly on the defensive side of the ball, the Giants showed out. They held the high-powered Bills offense to zero points through three quarters and put the offense in position to win.

Although the team couldn’t get it done in the final moments, stalling at the 1-yard line, there were more positives than negatives to take away.

Here’s a look at the best and worst performers, courtesy of PFF, from the Week 6 defeat.

Top 5 offense

Bottom 5 offense

Top 5 defense

Bottom 5 defense

Top 5 special teams

RB Eric Gray (73.5)

TE Daniel Bellinger (71.4)

S Dane Belton (70.4)

S Jason Pinnock (69.0)

LB Isaiah Simmons (68.6)

Bottom 5 special teams

CB Darnay Holmes (33.8)

LB Cam Brown (46.7)

RB Gary Brightwell (47.9)

DL Jordon Riley (59.3)

LB Micah McFadden (59.4)

Other notables

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (65.3)

RT Evan Neal (57.1)

NT Dexter Lawrence (65.9)

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (55.9)

LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (55.4)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (52.3)

