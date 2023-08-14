Giants PFF grades: Best and worst performers from preseason loss vs. Lions

The New York Giants dropped their Week 1 preseason game against the Detroit Lions, 21-16, but head coach Brian Daboll felt like it was a productive evening.

The team’s rookie draft class played particularly well, although their undrafted rookies — at least most of them — left a bit to be desired.

Precious few starters appeared in the game, so it provided the Giants with a long look at the back end of their roster. It also provided the folks over at Pro Football Focus a first look and they’ve now handed out some grades.

Here are some of the highest and lowest PPF grades for the Giants in Week 1 of the preseason as well as a few other notable grades thrown in.

Top 5 offense

WR Cole Beasley – 81.1

WR Jamison Crowder – 80.8

WR David Sills – 76.2

OL Shane Lemieux – 74.5

OL Sean Harlow – 72.4

It’s interesting to see three Giants receivers, and more specifically Beasley and Crowder, top the offensive grades. It reinforced what has already been said: the Giants have a problem at wide receiver and that’s a good thing.

Bottom 5 offense

There’s nothing here that’s going to come as a surprise. Davis, while playing out of position, and Cunningham were awful on Friday night. Ford-Wheaton also did himself no favors in a tightly-contested roster battle at wide receiver.

Top 5 defense

S Jason Pinnock – 92.3

LB Micah McFadden – 90.5

S Alex Cook – 82.0

LB Dyontae Johnson – 81.9

S Dane Belton – 75.7

Pinnock dominated in five snaps and that is accurately represented in the PFF grades. Belton also had a good showing after two really impressive joint practices with the Lions.

Bottom 5 defense

Brown and Williams bottoming out on this list seems fitting. Neither played good defensive football and that’s bad news for both as they’re battling for a roster spot. The grade on Green seems a bit harsh.

Top 5 special teams

CB Cor’Dale Flott – 77.6

WR Collin Johnson – 77.2

CB Jashaun Corbin – 73.8

LB Cam Brown – 71.3

LB Carter Coughlin – 69.6

Coughlin playing well on special teams will greatly increase his chances of sticking over Brown, who is a noted special teams stud. Coughlin also out-performed Brown at linebacker, so that’s something worth noting as we head into Week 2 of the preseason.

Bottom 5 special teams

WR David Sills – 42.9

S Gervarrius Owens – 43.2

CB Amani Oruwariye – 48.6

LS Cameron Lyons – 49.3

CB Zyon Gilbert – 49.7

Owens may have played well on defense but in order to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, the Giants are going to need more out of him on special teams. The same applies to the veteran, Oruwariye.

Other notables

The grade for Riley seems a bit low. Ditto Fox. Both played well in their limited snaps and felt like genuine positives coming out of the game. Banks’ grade also reflects his solid preseason debut.

