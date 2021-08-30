Giants-Patriots preseason Week 3: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants fell to the New England Patriots, 22-20, in Sunday’s preseason finale, dropping their exhibition record to 0-3.

Many of the similar problems from a year ago persisted for the team’s projected starters, including poor offensive line play, inexcusable turnovers, drops and mounting injuries.

The Giants actually came out of the game in much worse shape than they went in, which says something considering how banged up they already were. And with just two weeks until the start of the regular season, major concerns linger.

Here’s a look at the snap counts that attributed to the Giants’ third loss of the new year:

Offensive snaps: 70

Defensive snaps: 59

Special teams snaps: 25

Giants starters played just around 55% of the snaps, which was expected going into the game. The remainder of the snaps were pretty well distributed with a few exceptions.

Backup quarterback Brian Lewerke and defensive lineman B.J. Hill did not see any playing time.