Giants, Patriots to hold joint training camp practices

The Browns won’t be the only team to practice with the Giants this summer.

Per multiple reporters, New York head coach Joe Judge confirmed in his Thursday press conference that the team is planning to hold training camp practices with New England prior to the teams’ preseason matchup on Aug. 29.

Though the Giants are hosting the game between the two teams at MetLife Stadium, the practices will take place in Foxborough. Judge also said that this figures to be a long-term arrangement, with the Giants practicing with the Patriots each summer at the opposite site of the game.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was also asked about joint practices in his press conference on Thursday. But he was less forthcoming with the information, calling it a “possibility.”

“We’ll see how it goes,” Belichick said.

Several franchises have confirmed their plans to hold joint practices this summer after teams were unable to have them in 2020 due to the pandemic.

