Giants' Pat Shurmur says Daniel Jones won't be benched: 'He's going to learn'

With their Sunday home loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the New York Giants have lost three straight games, falling to 2-5.

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones has struggled during the stretch, but he won’t be losing his job.

Pat Shurmur isn’t considering another QB change

Meeting with media on Monday, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur was asked if, in light of Jones’ recent issues, he’s considering pulling him for veteran Eli Manning.

Growing pains: New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked eight times on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. (AP/Bill Kostroun)

“No,” Shurmur said, pursing his lips and shaking his head. “I think Daniel’s going to learn from everything that’s going on, just like all the other rookies in there playing are going to learn from the things that happen. But you have to learn and you have to win games, and I’m well aware of that. I’m totally well aware of it.”

"No." pic.twitter.com/DeoW78OFN4 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 21, 2019

How does Jones get back on track?

Sticking with Jones is certainly Shurmur’s prerogative, and it has only been five games.

But there’s no denying that the first-round pick has been struggling in recent weeks. In his first start, in Week 3 on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jones led New York back from an 18-point halftime deficit in a 32-31 win; he was named NFC offensive player of the week and the Giants’ social media team gleefully — and prematurely gloated, directing tweets to those who questioned general manager Dave Gettleman’s choice of the former Duke quarterback in the top 10.

In Jones’ second start, home against Washington, he completed nearly three-quarters of his pass attempts in a 24-3 win.

But in the weeks since, he’s gone 58-for-104 (55.8 percent) for 566 yards, with 3 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Against the Cardinals, Jones fumbled three times, including on fourth-and-long from his own 33, and also on a strip-sack by Arizona’s Chandler Jones in which Daniel Jones was looking left the entire time and had no idea that Chandler Jones was bearing down on him from his right.

It was one of eight sacks on the day for Arizona, highlighting the Giants’ weakness on offensive line.

New York plays at Detroit this Sunday.

