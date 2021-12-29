Giants’ Pat Hanlon rips ex-scout Steve Verderosa

Former New York Giants scout Steve Verderosa, who was fired by the team in 2020 after several decades of service, warned against the potential promotion of assistant general manager Kevin Abrams earlier this week.

“Kevin has been the one negotiating the bad signings (Nate Solder, Kenny Golladay, etc.). He is not a football guy — never played, coached or scouted. Need a football guy!” Verderosa tweeted.

It was just the latest of several critical takes on the Giants and their executives that Verderosa has shared in recent weeks.

NYG roster of 53, 20 are draft choices 33 from other places. The most over used word in NFL is culture. It is tough to build the culture you envision when you are bring in guys from all over the place. — Steven E Verderosa (@SteveV_PFN) December 13, 2021

A great outside candidate to become Giant GM would be former Carolina Panther MLB Dan Morgan. Dan worked his way up after his playing days through Buffalo Personnel dept. now ass't GM @ Carolina. A FOOTBALL MAN — Steven E Verderosa (@SteveV_PFN) December 24, 2021

If your a Giant fan you have to ask yourself why so many of the teams draft choices are starting for other teams, Kennard, Pugh on Ariz. Flowers & Collins on Wash. Hankins on Vegas,Apple & Hill on Cincy. OBJ on LA. All teams better record than NYG. — Steven E Verderosa (@SteveV_PFN) December 26, 2021

DT Linval Joseph, 2nd rd pick 2010 draft, DT Johnathan Hankins, 2nd rd pick 2013 draft, DT Dalvin Tomlinson 2nd rd pick 2017 draft. All drafted by NYG, all starting for other teams, none re-signed. Team has history of not re-signing home grown proven players. — Steven E Verderosa (@SteveV_PFN) December 28, 2021

Another blunder in the first year of current GM's regime, Using a supplimental 3rd rd pick on Sam Beal,showed up with 2 knockdown shoulders that needed surgery, never played in 2018 & hardly played since. Cut today. 1st thru 3rd rd picks have to be the cornerstones of your team — Steven E Verderosa (@SteveV_PFN) December 29, 2021

On Tuesday, Giants senior vice president of communications Pat Hanlon had finally heard enough. He shot back at Verderosa in a series of tweets that seemed to indicate there had been a major falling out.

Anonymity works wonders except when everybody knows you have an axe to grind and you’ve been waiting for this moment to piss on the guy who rightfully fired you. Happy New Year! https://t.co/hi15TYRldd — pat hanlon (@giantspathanlon) December 29, 2021

Although Hanlon tweeted Verderosa directly, the former scout did not reply directly. Instead, he sent out a standalone tweet.

There is no vendetta vs the Giants, I love that place. It afforded my family & me a great living with great memories. No place is perfect & right now they are in dire need of more than a couple of wins. Its just tough love I say. — Steven E Verderosa (@SteveV_PFN) December 29, 2021

Hanlon has never been shy about sharing his two cents and will chime in when he feels it’s necessary. In this case, he clearly felt Verderosa had some ulterior motives and wasn’t going to let the criticism go unchecked.

Still, with the Giants down and out bad, this sort of public exchange does not reflect well. And with another season circling the drain, optics are really all that’s left in East Rutherford.

It’s just been that kind of year for the Giants. And when we say “year,” we really mean “decade.”

