Giants pass on playmakers, select edge rusher in latest Daniel Jeremiah mock

Imagine a scenario where the New York Giants came to the podium on draft night and had their pick of Alabama wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith.

Both Waddle and Smith would fit the bill of “playmaker,” which is precisely what general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge said the team would be seeking this offseason.

That scenario played itself out in the latest mock draft courtesy of NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah. Only… the Giants passed on both.

Rather than adding a playmaker or trading down, the Giants instead select Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau, who hasn’t played in more than a calendar year after skipping the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

I know GM Dave Gettleman has let it be known that he wants to add playmakers on offense. At the end of the day, though, he’s not able to pass up the big, athletic edge rusher.

While the Giants could use a game-changing edge rusher, Rousseau has been sliding more and more in mock drafts of late. He’s even been leaped by other prospects such as Michigan’s Kwity Paye, who has also been a popular mock to the Giants.

Wherever you line up on the edge rushers, it remains clear that the Giants’ more dire need comes on the offensive side of the ball. They are desperate for playmakers to help boost their 31st-ranked offense, which is what really held the team back in 2020.

