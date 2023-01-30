Giants pass on Evan Neal in Bleacher Report’s 2022 re-draft

In the 2022 NFL draft, the New York Giants had two of the top-10 overall selections. They ended up picking edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon) with the 5th overall pick and offensive tackle Evan Neal (Alabama) with the 7th overall pick.

The No. 7 pick was acquired from the Chicago Bears during the 2021 draft in the Justin Fields trade.

Over the weekend, Bleacher Report released a re-draft for the 2022 class, and at pick No. 5, Thibodeaux remains the choice for Big Blue.

5. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Similar to Detroit, the Giants don’t budge from their original pick. Kayvon Thibodeaux had a quiet opening to the 2022 campaign but finished on a hot streak. During the last two months, he recorded 35 tackles with three sacks and a defensive touchdown.

Thibodeaux had an impressive rookie campaign for the Giants. Judging by the way his first season went, they may have a star in the making.

However, at pick No. 7, to no surprise, the Giants passed on Evan Neal in the re-draft. Instead, they went with wide receiver Garrett Wilson out of Ohio State.

7. New York Giants: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State No matter if you believe in Daniel Jones as a franchise QB, his receiving corps was a weakness. Second-half surges from Richie James and Isaiah Hodgins saved the Giants, but they could’ve added Garrett Wilson instead of watching him land with the Jets. Wilson racked up 83 catches for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns.

Wilson was impressive in his rookie year with the New York Jets, tallying a 1,000-yard season.

With Wilson flourishing in the Jets’ offense and Neal struggling all season long, the re-draft shift to pick Wilson makes — especially given how badly the Giants need a true No. 1 in 2023.

Still, with all of that having been said, the Giants would have still needed a right tackle. It’s also entirely too early to give up on Neal, who could have a rebound season similar to Andrew Thomas.

