Giants will participate in program promoting diversity in sports medicine

The New York Giants are one of eight NFL teams participating in a joint program between the NFL Physicians Society and the Professional Football Athletic Trainer Society in an effort to “increase and diversify the pipeline of students interested in sports medicine careers.”

As part of the program, the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) and the Professional Football Athletic Trainer Society (PFATS) will focus on the recruitment of medical students from the following four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) medical schools: Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, Howard University College of Medicine, Morehouse School of Medicine and Meharry Medical College. According to the release, medical students from these HBCUs who have an interest in primary care sports medicine or orthopedic surgery will have the opportunity to participate in clinical rotations with NFL team medical staffs.

The other NFL teams participating in the program are the Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders.

“Increasing diversity across every role in our league and at our clubs is essential. Diversity makes us stronger,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in the press release. “We have an opportunity to help increase the pipeline of diverse sports medicine professionals, which is imperative for us as a league. This initiative is an example of how we can lend our platform for a societal benefit. I’m proud that our league can help inspire the next generation of sports medicine professionals.”

