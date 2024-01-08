Giants part ways with special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey

The Giants are parting ways with special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, the team announced Monday during its end-of-season news conference with GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

McGaughey spent six seasons with the Giants as their special teams coordinator, working under three different head coaches.

In addition to McGaughey, the Giants are also moving on from offensive line coach Bobby Johnson following a season where Big Blue allowed the second-most sacks in the NFL.



As far as offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, Daboll said his expectation is that both will return in 2024 -- but they haven't yet been spoken to about their futures.

Martindale's future with the team came into question during the season, when a report indicated he and Daboll were at odds.