Giants part ways with 2020 closer as they add fifth starter

Giants announce Aaron Sanchez deal, DFA Trevor Gott originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the Giants added another intriguing arm to their rotation, they parted ways with the right-hander who started last season as their closer.

The Giants made the Aaron Sanchez deal official on Sunday morning, announcing a one-year, $4 million contract with the right-handed starter that includes an additional $2.5 million in performance bonuses. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the Giants designated Trevor Gott for assignment.

Gott started last season as Gabe Kapler's go-to arm in the ninth and was doing a good job until he gave up five runs in a stunning loss to the A's on August 14. He gave up four more runs in a blown save the next day and then blew another save two days later, getting walked off by current Giant Tommy La Stella and causing Kapler to remove him from the closer role. The Giants tendered the arbitration-eligible Gott a contract earlier in the offseason but have since added considerable depth to their bullpen conversation.

They've done the same in the rotation, with Sanchez joining three other starters signed this offseason. The 28-year-old was once one of the game's top prospects and led the American League in ERA while with the Blue Jays in 2016, but he has had trouble staying on the field and putting up consistent results. Sanchez had a 5.89 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 27 starts for the Blue Jays and Astros in 2019 and missed the 2020 season because of shoulder surgery.

The Giants are making an upside play. Sanchez reportedly was throwing 98 mph in a recent bullpen session and certainly has the stuff to give them their latest success story in the rotation. His contract includes $250,000 bonuses for starting 16 and 18 games and $500,000 bonuses for 20, 22, 24 and 26 games started.

Sanchez appears to be poised to join Kevin Gausman, Johnny Cueto, Alex Wood and Anthony DeSclafani in the rotation, making Logan Webb the odd man out.