Giants’ Parris Campbell recorded NFL’s fastest speed in 2022

During the offseason, the New York Giants made it clear that speed is a priority. Both general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have verbally discussed it, and the players they’ve brought in are proof that speed is a focal point.

Signing wide receiver Parris Campbell is a prime example of adding speed to the offense. His first three seasons in the NFL were rough as he battled through injury, but last season he played in all 17 games, starting 16 of them.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

As part of his series, “Baldy’s Breakdowns,” NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger analyzed some of Campbell’s tape. On the play that he looked at, Campbell reached a speed of 22.11 miles per hour.

According to Next Gen Stats, it was the fastest recorded speed by any ball carrier in 2022.

.@Giants @Colts @PCampbell21 recorded the fast speed by a ball carrier in 2022 hitting 22.11 mph on this +28 yard end around. The #Gmen have speed everywhere! #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/wSlZCNaJkl — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) June 16, 2023

Speed among the receiving corps is a much-needed aspect for any football team.

Advertisement

Daboll and Schoen took this team from a shambles and made it into a respectable franchise again last season. This season, they look to build on that progress and take it to the next level. Adding players like Campbell gives Daniel Jones more options which leads to more opportunities, which, hopefully, leads to more points than whichever team the Giants are facing.

Related

See it: Kadarius Toney has middle finger message for Giants, New York fans Carl Banks: Giants finally have an infrastructure capable of success Greg Cosell breaks down Darren Waller's impact on the Giants' offense

An offer for Giants fans

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire