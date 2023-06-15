Giants’ Parris Campbell praises Daniel Jones: ‘Takes it to a new level’

Spring minicamps and OTAs have been less than ideal in the northeast this year, but the New York Giants have made it work as best they can.

Wednesday’s practice was called early due to lightning, and afterward, several players were available for their press conferences. One of those players was Parris Campbell.

Campbell joined the Giants this year after becoming a free agent. He spent his first four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, but his first three seasons were plagued with injury.

Campbell says he’s enjoyed his time with the Giants so far.

“It’s been great. I’ve enjoyed my time here thus far. The culture was the first thing that stood out to me. It’s really a family atmosphere. From the guys in the locker room to the coaching staff to the front office, just everyone, you can kind of feel that family nature,” he told reporters. “I’ve just been trying to buy in since day one. But I’ve enjoyed myself. They’ve welcomed me like one of their own. It’s been a good time thus far.”

It’s not just the culture that Campbell noticed, though. He also noticed things about Daniel Jones, saying others don’t see these things in his new quarterback.

“Yeah, the number one thing that I’ve learned is, man, he’s a hard worker. I don’t think just from the outside looking in he gets a lot of credit for that. Like from day one, he puts so much time and effort into his craft,” Campbell said. “As a quarterback, obviously that’s something you’ve got to do. He takes it to a whole other level. I respect and applaud him for that. It gets you up, makes you want to play for a guy like that when you see him put in all that time and that work.”

Campbell had four different quarterbacks during his time in Indy: Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan.

Look at what Campbell said about Jones again and then re-read those names. Rivers and Ryan both have excellent NFL careers. That’s some pretty high praise for DJ, and something everyone should take notice of.

