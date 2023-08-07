Giants' Parris Campbell hoping 'unlucky' injury history is now behind him

Aug 1, 2023; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell (0) runs a drill during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Once the Giants had Daniel Jones back in the fold – thanks to a new four-year, $160 million contract – the next step for Big Blue was to put more weapons around him. The 2022 season was no doubt a successful one for Jones and company as they won a playoff game, but no Giants wide receiver caught more than 57 passes or had more than four receiving touchdowns.

Newcomer Parris Campbell is hoping to change that.

Originally a second-round pick out of Ohio State, Campbell has shown flashes of greatness in his NFL career, including last season when he hauled in 63 passes for 623 yards and three touchdowns as an Indianapolis Colt.

But a plethora of injuries sabotaged him early in his career, leading to him playing just 15 total games over his first three seasons. He’s coming off a healthy 2022, though, and Campbell is hoping his “unlucky” streak of getting hurt is now behind him.

“I mean, I say this all the time, I just feel like I had some unlucky breaks,” the receiver said on Monday. “Hopefully, I got all the injury history out on the front end. So, I’m just excited for what’s to come.”

At 6-foot, 208 pounds, Campbell found some success as a slot receiver for the Colts last season, totaling 623 yards, easily a career high. And whether he’s working in the slot or outside the numbers with the Giants, Campbell knows his first year with the Giants is an important one for both himself and the team.

“I feel like every year is pivotal. No matter who you are, no matter what your deal is, what your contract is, every year is pivotal because you’ve got to earn your job every single day in this league,” Campbell said. “For me, it's definitely a pivotal time in my career. I'm excited for this new and fresh opportunity to be here. So yeah, I'm excited.”

Campbell, of course, isn’t the only new weapon at Jones’ disposal this season. The Giants have also brought in pass-catchers like Darren Waller, via a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, and Jalin Hyatt as a third-round pick. And that’s not to mention having veteran slot receivers in camp like Jamison Crowder and Cole Beasley.

The Giants have a lot of options at receiver, and how the pieces of the puzzle fit together remains to be seen.

Still, Campbell is excited to watch this Giants’ receiving group reach their potential as a new season gets underway.

“I think it's going to be tough [for defenses]. We’ve got guys across the board,” Campbell said. “Obviously, the one that sticks out is (tight end) Darren Waller. He's going to be one of those guys that gets a lot of attention. We’ll have game plans for that, and like I said, we’ve got a lot of different pieces, a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things. So, it's going to be tough, but I'm excited. I'm excited for the season and excited for what’s to come.”