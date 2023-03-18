Giants’ Parris Campbell happy to have consistency with Daniel Jones

The New York Giants signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a $160 million contract last week that will keep him in blue for the next four years.

This week, general manager Joe Schoen barreled into free agency aiming to surround Jones with some potent weapons to help him succeed.

One of those weapons is wide receiver Parris Campbell, the former Ohio State standout who just finished a four-year stint with the Indianapolis Colts that was marred by injuries and inconsistent quarterback play.

Campbell may have overcome the injury issues as he played in all 17 games last season, and now that he’s joining the Giants, he may be past his quarterback woes as well.

“It’s definitely tough — definitely tough as a receiver going through so many different changes with so many quarterbacks,” Campbell told reporters on Friday at a press conference. “Then especially last year, playing with three quarterbacks in one season, it’s definitely tough because you want to build a rapport with a guy and keep it consistent throughout the season and build that chemistry. Just with so much change, it’s hard to do that.

“As a receiver, it’s like you’ve got to change what you want to do like running routes. You’ve got to be on the same page as the different quarterbacks. Some guys like other things, certain routes. It’s a lot of different change, and it’s hard to get it consistent and get on the same page with so many guys. The guys that we had, credit to them, because they’re super detailed from top to bottom — each and every one of them — super detailed. So, it was easy to get on the same page and get along with those guys.”

That changes in East Rutherford.

“I’m excited, being here now in New York, getting to build a rapport with (quarterback) Daniel Jones. I’m excited for what’s to come,” Campbell added.

Campbell has 4.31 speed, something Jones has not had the benefit of playing with. He will certainly be asked to stretch the field for the Giants as well as turn short passes into long gains.

