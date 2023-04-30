Giants-Padres over/under total reaches 20, which is unheard of for an MLB game

The total for the San Francisco Giants' game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday was 15.5. That was the highest total for an MLB game since Bet Labs has tracked it.

The two teams hit the over in the fifth inning. The final score was a 16-11 Padres win. And then sportsbooks reacted by hanging a total that is absurd for a Major League Baseball game.

The total for Giants-Padres on Sunday is 20 at BetMGM. That's obviously the new record. The highest total for any other MLB game on Sunday is 12, and that's a Colorado Rockies game at Coors Field. Through Saturday's games this week in MLB, there were only three non-Colorado or Mexico City games that had a total of 10 or more. A total of 20 for an MLB game is astounding.

It's because of the altitude, which puts Coors Field to shame. The Padres and Giants are playing two games in Mexico City. Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium is 7,320 feet above sea level, which is more than 2,000 feet higher than Coors Field.

That's why Saturday looked like a home run derby, and sportsbooks are anticipating more of the same on Sunday.

A lot of runs in Mexico City

The way the ball was flying out of the stadium on Saturday was wild. The Giants hit five home runs. The Padres hit six. There were 18 runs through the fifth inning, making an early cash for those brave over bettors.

The starting pitchers were Joe Musgrove and Sean Manaea, who are pretty good MLB pitchers. They had no chance in the thin air. Sunday's starters, Yu Darvish and Alex Cobb, should be worried what their ERAs will look like after a few innings in Mexico City.

The sportsbooks hung a number that was a record high on Saturday, but still far too low. They came out Sunday with a total that will probably not be seen again. Well, maybe we'll see it again in 2024 and 2025. MLB has another Mexico City series planned for each of those years.

The question for bettors on Sunday is: Are you brave enough to bet the under?