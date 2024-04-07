Giants and Padres meet in series rubber match

San Diego Padres (5-6) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-6)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (0-1, 6.52 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -172, Padres +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Francisco has a 3-6 record overall and a 1-1 record at home. The Giants rank fourth in the NL with 10 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

San Diego went 82-80 overall and 38-43 on the road last season. The Padres scored 4.6 runs per game while giving up 4.0 last season.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto leads the Giants with seven extra base hits (four doubles and three home runs). Jorge Soler is 7-for-33 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a double and three home runs while hitting .293 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 8-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-6, .226 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Padres: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Hjelle: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.