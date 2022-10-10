Giants-Packers Week 5: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants traveled to London over the weekend and did the unthinkable: Rallied to upset Aaron Rogers and the Green Bay Packers in front of a national audience.

Despite being 7.5-point underdogs and saddled with injury, the Giants fought and clawed their way to the most impressive win of the past decade. It was a redefining moment for the entire organization.

There’s a lot to break down and a lot to go over but before we look ahead, let’s look back. Here are the snap counts that contributed to the Giants’ victory.

Offensive snaps: 61

Defensive snaps: 63

Special teams snaps: 29

Practice squad wide receiver Marcus Johnson leading the position in snaps is something that immediately jumps off the page. The fact that he took more snaps than every single non-QB and non-OL on the roster speaks volumes about the situation the Giants are in offensively.

Cornerback Fabian Moreau sitting near the top of the defensive snap count list is also telling, but that’s clearly a product of injury. Still, he played relatively well given the circumstances.

