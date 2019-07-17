Should Giants package Madison Bumgarner, Will Smith at MLB trade deadline?

The Giants might be streaking, but their new-found winning ways likely won't stop them from being sellers as the MLB trade deadline approaches (nor should it).

Now just three games out of the second NL Wild Card, the Giants might have one eye on the playoffs but the other still should be fixed on the future.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As the July 31 trade deadline approaches, the Giants will look to recoup maximum value for ace left-hander Madison Bumgarner and All-Star closer Will Smith.

Bumgarner will be a free agent at the end of the season, so the Giants likely won't be able to get a ton in return for the veteran southpaw.

Unless, perhaps, they package MadBum and Smith together.

That, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, would be the Giants' best avenue to maximizing the value of the two lefties.

Via Bowden:

"A package of Bumgarner and Smith would probably bring back the best prospect package of any duo presently available, and several teams have the need, including the Astros, Braves, Brewers, Cardinals, Dodgers, Nationals, Rockies, Twins, Phillies, Rays, Red Sox and Yankees. The only blip here is that Bumgarner has a no-trade clause to all of those teams except the Rays and Twins. However, the Giants think there is a possibility that Bumgarner would waive his no-trade clause if the circumstances were right for all parties (which would require Bumgarner approving the team he's traded to, and likely getting some type of assignment bonus from one of the two teams ultimately involved in the transaction).

If all of those teams listed are potential suitors for one or both of the Giants' prized chips, a bidding war could be in the cards.

For Bowden's two cents, he has the Twins penciled in as the team that would be most likely to do a deal for Bumgarner and Smith.

Story continues

[RELATED: How many wins would Giants need to make MLB playoffs?]

It seems like both Bumgarner and Smith will have big trade markets as the deadline approaches, and it's up to the Giants to strike at the right time.

If Bumgarner's market isn't as active as they'd like, trying to entice a hopeful contender into giving up some highly valued prospects in exchange for a World Series hero and an All-Star closer just might be their best chance at restocking the farm system.

Should Giants package Madison Bumgarner, Will Smith at MLB trade deadline? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area