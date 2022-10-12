Giants P Jamie Gillan reportedly flying back from London after 3-day visa delay

It's not the weirdest delay for an NFL figure's return home we've seen in recent years, but New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan is reportedly set to complete his odyssey home.

Gillan, a Scottish national nicknamed "The Scottish Hammer," had been stuck in the United Kingdom since last weekend's game against the Green Bay Packers in London due to a reported visa issue, but is now flying back to New York on Wednesday night, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Gillan had entered the United States on a NATO visa with his father, but his designation never got changed to a work visa when he started playing in the NFL. Gillan entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019, playing for the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills before joining the Giants.

Gillan has reportedly secured a new passport with the help of U.S. diplomats after "all strings the Giants could pull were pulled," as Garafolo put it.

The Giants were apparently aware that Gillan's passport could be an issue before the flight to London, where they defeated the Packers 27-22. Even though Gillan's case is trending toward a favorable resolution, the team set up a punter workout for Thursday in case the trip again goes awry.

In the meantime, Gillan's fellow specialists — kicker Graham Gano and long snapper Casey Kreiter — are showing their support.

Gillan joined the Giants last offseason after being waived by the Browns last year and spending time on the Bills practice squad. His 51.0 average punting yards ranks fourth in the NFL, with three touchbacks and six of 21 punts landing inside the 20-yard line.