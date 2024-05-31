Giants owner Johnson sees A's in Sacramento necessary but not good originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Across the Bay Bridge, the San Francisco Giants are watching the twists and turns surrounding the Athletics’ relocation to West Sacramento and -- potentially at some point -- Las Vegas unfold before their eyes.

As the East Bay loses its third beloved professional team in five years, Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé and A’s owner John Fisher are thrilled to welcome MLB to California’s capital city, even if the partnership is shortlived.

How is San Francisco’s ball club feeling about all of this? In talking to The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami in Wednesday’s edition of the “TK Show,” Giants owner Greg Johnson shared his stance on the A’s decision to play their next three seasons at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento.

“No, I don't think it's a good thing, but I think it's a necessary thing based on where the A's are today and having that gap between when a stadium's built in Vegas,” Johnson told Kawakami. “I think they'll be well received in Sacramento. I think it's a good ballpark. It's not a typical Triple-A ballpark.

“It's a nice ballpark, and I'm sure that people in Sacramento are going to be excited to go out and watch Major League Baseball.”

Sutter Health Park currently hosts the Sacramento River Cats, formerly the A’s and now the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate.

The venue, currently seating up to roughly 14,000, was not intended to host a big-league club nor the biggest names or crowds surrounding the sport, but it will have to make do from the 2025 to 2027 seasons. Just on May 25, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred revealed the renovations to be implemented in West Sacramento.

Johnson, as he indicated, believes the A’s-Sacramento pairing isn’t ideal but is realistic considering the state of Oakland’s franchise. He added that the Giants haven’t played a role in the A’s transition from Oakland Coliseum to Sutter Health Park.

“We didn’t really have much say in that,” Johnson shared with Kawakami. “I mean, it's really MLB makes that decision from New York and works with the owners of that park and that team in Sacramento. So we were not involved in any way in that. You know, I think there were some discussions about playing some games in our [Oracle Park] if we need to. And, you know, whether that happens or not still remains to be seen.

"So that that was the only level of our input on it…I don’t have a sense of what impact it will have on us.”

The Giants, as represented by Johnson, are feeling indifferent toward the events unfolding in Oakland, West Sacramento and Las Vegas.

Like the Penguins of Madagascar, San Francisco truly is just smiling and waving.