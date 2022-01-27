Giants owner John Mara used key phrase regarding Deshaun Watson trade value

New York Giants owner John Mara made it pretty clear that his franchise would not be the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, and he made no bones about it.

According to CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, the Giants don’t want to trade for the Houston Texans’ quarterback due to his being named as a defendant in a lawsuit wherein 22 women allege he committed sexual assault.

“We’re not trading for Deshaun Watson,” Mara said when asked of speculation linking the former Pro Bowler to New York. “There are so many reasons why we wouldn’t do that. Cap-wise, we couldn’t afford it, but more importantly, with the allegations that are out there right now, that’s just not the right fit for us.”

Mara used a very key phrase in his answer that signals how NFL teams view Watson and his trade value.

Most will focus on Mara declaring they aren’t trading for Watson, and it may very well be so they stay the course with former 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones. The fact Mara made reference to Watson’s allegations is also significant.

However, Mara used the phrase “right now” that tells you where Watson is in the eyes of prospective teams.

Tony Buzbee, who represents the 22 women, says that the Miami Dolphins were ready to trade for Watson at the trade deadline in the 2021 season. However, the Dolphins wanted all 22 women to settle, and they wouldn’t.

Whatever happens with Watson legally, it won’t instantly dissolve the patina of sexual assault over his character in the court of public opinion.

For an NFL team, the allegations are in the past; there are no more issues with Watson “right now” anymore.

The team that deals for Watson and the three-time Pro Bowler will undergo immense media scrutiny, at least until Week 1, 2022 kicks off, but that won’t be the Texans’ problem.