Giants OTAs: Notes, videos and highlights from Day 3

After a day off on Wednesday, the New York Giants returned to East Rutherford, New Jersey on Thursday for their third practice of 10 at organized team activities (OTAs).

Once again, as per NFL rules, the players were not wearing pads and no contact was permitted.

Prior to practice, head coach Brian Daboll held a press conference and fielded questions from reporters, who were attending for the first time this week.

Below is a recap of Daboll’s presser and the subsequent practice, complete with videos and highlights.

Info from Daboll presser

Daboll says they are treating OTAs like a “teaching camp” and that no one will make the 53-man roster (or miss the cut) based on how they perform.

Any and all conversations between the Giants and running back Saquon Barkley will remain private.

Daboll says attendance has been good thus far but there are some absences. They include Barkley (who can’t participate until a contract or tender is signed), as well as Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams, who are training in Florida (reports ESPN’s Jordan Raanan).

Linebacker Darrian Beavers remains in rehab.

Daboll assured that Taylor Swift, who is performing at MetLife Stadium this weekend, would be played during practice. And he stayed true to his word.

Practice notes

Giants leaning on the deep ball

Daniel Jones has thrown more deep passes today than I think I saw him throw all last offseason and preseason. Two of them have been to Waller. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) May 25, 2023

David Sills injured

Giants 1st open OTA practice just wrapped. Wide receiver David Sills got hurt at the end due to a hard landing after making a great leaping catch just outside the right sideline. Looked like his left side/rib area. He did limp off under his own power. More to come @NYDNSports — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) May 25, 2023

Videos

Brian Daboll promised some Taylor Swift songs at practice today in honor of her concert across the Meadowlands parking lot. I couldn’t tell you if any have been played yet. But this … this, I recognize. #Tina pic.twitter.com/Xx7cMli3D4 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) May 25, 2023

Ward always life of party pic.twitter.com/5eVeEi9fl4 — The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast (@GiantInsider) May 25, 2023

Brian Daboll is a man of his word 22 on the speakers at practice pic.twitter.com/KotbDSSpWl — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) May 25, 2023

