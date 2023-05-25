Giants OTAs: Notes, videos and highlights from Day 3

Serena Burks
·2 min read

After a day off on Wednesday, the New York Giants returned to East Rutherford, New Jersey on Thursday for their third practice of 10 at organized team activities (OTAs).

Once again, as per NFL rules, the players were not wearing pads and no contact was permitted.

Prior to practice, head coach Brian Daboll held a press conference and fielded questions from reporters, who were attending for the first time this week.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Below is a recap of Daboll’s presser and the subsequent practice, complete with videos and highlights.

Info from Daboll presser

  • Daboll says they are treating OTAs like a “teaching camp” and that no one will make the 53-man roster (or miss the cut) based on how they perform.

  • Any and all conversations between the Giants and running back Saquon Barkley will remain private.

  • Daboll says attendance has been good thus far but there are some absences. They include Barkley (who can’t participate until a contract or tender is signed), as well as Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams, who are training in Florida (reports ESPN’s Jordan Raanan).

  • Linebacker Darrian Beavers remains in rehab.

  • Daboll assured that Taylor Swift, who is performing at MetLife Stadium this weekend, would be played during practice. And he stayed true to his word.

Practice notes

Advertisement

Giants leaning on the deep ball

David Sills injured

Videos

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

Recommended Stories