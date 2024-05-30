Giants OTAs Notes: Drew Lock's role, Andrew Thomas in mid-season form, Darius Slayton returns

EAST RUTHERFORD – The Giants held their second media-open organized team activity practice on Thursday.

A few takeaways from the day...

What quarterback controversy?

Drew Lock met the media and made something abundantly clear: While he wants to start, he understands he was not brought to the Giants to start. It’s his job, Lock stressed, to help Daniel Jones out however he can. He’ll be ready if he gets a chance to play, but he’s the Giants backup quarterback.

You never want to glean too much from padless practices, but this much is clear: Lock wasn’t ever going to push Jones for the starting job. He’s a serviceable enough backup quarterback, but this isn’t like the Giants signed Gardner Minshew, Jacoby Brisett or Joe Flacco. Lock, evident by the first two practices, is not someone you can count on for anything more than a spot start or two.

The inconsistencies, inaccuracies and poor decisions that lead to the Broncos trading him and the Seahawks picking Geno Smith over him are still there. Again: He’s a fine backup quarterback. You can throw him out there a game or two and he’ll function at a backup level. But he is not a starting quarterback and in no way was he going to provide a legitimate push to Jones for the starting job.

Jones, in all seriousness, might be the biggest winner from these voluntary workouts despite not taking a single team rep. Jones’ sitting on the side gave an extended look at the alternatives. It’s clear they’re not very good.

Lock went 17-of-23 in team drills on Thursday. Three of those completions deserve an asterisk because they were obvious sacks. Several of the incompletions were wild misses.

Welcome back

All-world left tackle Andrew Thomas sat out team drills in the first media-open OTA. He returned on Thursday. Offensive linemen are generally at such a disadvantage in these padless/contact-less workouts, which leads to an inflated opinion on how rushers look. That wasn’t really the case with Thomas. He provided a reminder of just how dominant he is.

Evan Neal is still rehabbing. That meant Josh Ezeudu started at right tackle. Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns each took turns rushing on that side. They’d make their way around Ezeudu with ease, then rotate over to try their hand with Thomas. There were two specific occasions where I remember both were completely stifled by Thomas. Literally he stopped them right in their tracks. Again: This while the defensive line is at an advantage.

It’s pretty remarkable how good Thomas is. It’s just about keeping him healthy.

Good to see you again

Wideout Darius Slayton ended his voluntary workout holdout and returned to the Giants this week. He didn’t get the new contract he desired, but GM Joe Schoen added some additional incentives to his contract. Previously, Slayton could have made $1.5 million if he caught 70 passes, had 1,000 yards or 10 touchdowns. Now, he can earn up to $2.15 million. It’s unclear what numbers he must hit, but considering those were his previous targets, they’re likely higher. Slayton had a career-high 50 catches and 770 yards last season. He caught eight touchdowns his rookie season, which is still the best mark of his career. You have to think Schoen, stingy with John Mara’s wallet, isn’t losing sleep over writing Slayton a performance check.

There’s another flash

It was a quiet-ish day for rookie wideout Malik Nabers. He caught that long touchdown in the first media-open practice. He had two receptions on Thursday, but none for longer than 10 yards. Nabers’ best play actually came when Lock looked at the other side of the field. He put this move on Cor’Dale Flott that left him in the dust. Nabers legitimately had yards of separation off the line. It could have (should have) been a huge play if Lock turned his head. Instead, he threw a deep incompletion down the left side. The media had a poor vantage point for this portion of practice, so it’s hard to tell you who he threw at.

There’s a lot of potential with this Giants receiving corp. No one is putting this group in the same class as Hakeem Nicks/Mario Manningham/Victor Cruz or Plaxico Burress/Amani Toomer/Steve Smith, but the room has their most cumulative talent in quite some time. Nabers is a budding star. The Giants are very high on Wan’Dale Robinson and how he can develop in the slot. Then you have Slayton and Jalin Hyatt fighting for reps as the second guy outside. Isaiah Hodgins is also an impressive depth piece.

A key part of those previous receiving groups developing into what they became was Eli Manning. This unit does not have that luxury. It’s still a substantial improvement from where things were pre-Schoen.

Prickly Daboll

The Giants coach seemed annoyed with an early line of questioning regarding play calling. He said no decision has been made and won’t be until the end of training camp. He did add that he was on the walkie talkie (not headset, he made clear) during last week’s practice and would be again on Thursday.

Spoiler alert: Daboll will call the Giants plays.

That’s honestly the way it should be. This was a bit of a unique situation the moment Daboll took over. He hired Mike Kafka as his offensive coordinator, but didn’t necessarily give him full autonomy for that side of the ball. This was Daboll’s scheme and Daboll’s plays. Kafka was just the one calling them. It sort-of worked in Year 1. It was a disaster in Year 2. Now, entering a potential make-or-break Year 3, Daboll is taking over.

Lock said he has enjoyed having Daboll in his ear. He’s provided good tips and he can tell he’s done this before.